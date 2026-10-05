Every holiday season the Adopt A Stream Foundation (501-C3 Nonprofit) helps with the coming celebrations by selling "Live & Wild" Holiday Trees for Salmon at the Northwest Stream Center in Snohomish County's McCollum Park. Kick-off day for Holiday Trees for Salmon is Saturday December 5th, and it will continue to run through Christmas Eve Thursday December 24th, 10AM-4PM.

There will be a great selection of live 3 to 5 foot-high ($40, $60, $100) Sitka Spruce, Western Red Cedar, Grand Fir, and Douglas Fir trees that are in pots. Visitors who purchase a tree from our selection of live, potted, native trees, take them home and care for them during the holiday season. After the holidays, visitors can keep their tree and plant it, or return it to the Northwest Stream Center where it will be planted next to local streams helping out next year's salmon runs.

Everyone who purchases a tree will receive an annual Adopt A Stream Foundation membership as a holiday gift. Benefits include: free entry to the Northwest Stream Center for 2027, discounts to 2027 Streamkeeper Academy events, and 10% discounts on purchases at the Northwest Stream Center Nature Store. Not to mention, everyone will get the good feeling that comes with knowing their Holiday Tree for Salmon will be doing great things for the Northwest environment long into the future...a great memory of this holiday season!

For more information, call (425)-316-8592, email aasf@streamkeeper.org, or visit us online at www.streamkeeper.org