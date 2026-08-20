Winter Glow at Lakewold Gardens

Embrace the magic of winter at Winter Glow, Lakewold Gardens’ festival of light for the holiday season!

Embark on a magical journey of light and music as you stroll through the darkened gardens with friends and family. Marvel at the inherent beauty of nature's architecture as colorful lights illuminate the dramatic structure of the bared trees and plant life. A thoughtfully selected musical playlist will enhance your experience.

Afterwards, step inside the historic Wagner House decked in traditional holiday finery. Festive greenery, baubles and lights will provide a stunning backdrop to warm up, visit and take in the spirit of the season. So bundle up and get ready to experience the garden in a whole new light. Don't forget to pack your camera!

