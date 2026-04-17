Wines of Washington presents Jazz at the Tasting Room - Swiggett Brothers with Brandt Fisher

Sponsored by KNKX. On May 29, brothers Dylan and Jack Swiggett are excited to play at the Tasting Room. The children of regular performers Nelda and Clif, the Swiggett brothers were raised in a house full of music. They played in the acclaimed Garfield High School jazz ensemble, and have been frequent musical collaborators for more than 20 years.

Dylan (drums) has performed and recorded with jazz, rock, and funk ensembles including Intrinsic Factor, Circular Reasoning, and Roadside Attraction. Jack (piano, harpejji) has received regional and national accolades for his performances of jazz and classical piano, including two outstanding soloist awards at Essentially Ellington in New York. In recent years they have performed together at swing dance events up and down the Puget Sound.

The brothers are joined at the Tasting Room by Seattle-based saxophonist Brandt Fisher. Brandt plays locally with Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth Wind and Fire, The Jazz Punishments Big Band, and the neo-soul band i///u. He studied jazz performance at Washington State University, where saxophone professor Horace Alexander Young described him as "an exceptionally talented saxophonist who has developed a personal approach to playing that expresses a stark originality." In addition to performing, Brandt teaches lessons and coaches student musicians in the Edmonds School District.

Friday May 29, 7-10pm

Wines of Washington, 1924 Post Alley, Seattle WA 98101

No Cover Charge ($10-20 donations appreciated)

The Wines of Washington Tasting Room is a beautiful, inviting, sultry, cavernous, cool old world lounging space with a grand piano. Come and enjoy amazing wine, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres and listen to the Northwest's finest jazz artists.

Jazz at the Tasting Room is hosted by Clif & Nelda. This year we’re honored to feature these amazing artists:

Fri January 30 // Michael Glynn

Fri February 27 // Rich Cole

Thu March 12 // Jeff Busch

Fri March 27 // Gail Pettis

Fri April 24 // Swiggett Brothers with Julian Weisman

Fri May 29 // Swiggett Brothers with Brandt Fisher

Fri June 26 // Brian Monroney

Convenient parking after 5pm in the Pike Place Market Garage, 1901 Western Ave, for $8. Take the elevator from the garage up to the market and walk a block to Post Alley.

