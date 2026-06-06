West Sound Film Festival 2026 - August 7-9

The West Sound Film Festival features talent both local and abroad. The Festival shows a large array of films including experimental, documentaries, comedies, horror, music videos, dramas, animated, feature length films and more. We aim to encourage networking, growth and share stories from all walks of life. The West Sound Film Festival will be hosted at The Historic Roxy Theatre, an independent non-profit theater in Bremerton, Washington and SEEfilm Cinemas. We look forward to bringing both local businesses and filmmakers together for a fresh, contemporary celebration of film. Check out the lineup here.

The West Sound Film Festival was previously known as the Port Orchard Film Festival founded by Amy Camp and Nick Taylor. The Festival debuted in 2016 in Port Orchard at our original home, the Dragonfly Cinema. “ In 2019 we partnered with the Roxy Theatre to move the festival to downtown Bremerton. SEEfilm Cinema and many other downtown businesses also came on board to offer space and support. The pandemic forced us to hold a virtual festival in 2020 but we are back, growing, learning, and going strong.” After several successful years of the International Film Festival and learning a thing or two, our sights are on the screen ahead.