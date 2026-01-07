- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Other
Welcome to Harmony- Where your Voice Belongs
- Live Music: A Cappella,
- Live Music: Other
Welcome to Harmony- Where your Voice Belongs
Join Voices of the Sound for our First Annual Show, “Welcome to Harmony – Where Your Voice Belongs.” This uplifting evening celebrates the power of music to bring people together through rich barbershop harmony, heartfelt performances, and joyful connection.
Featuring a dynamic mix of chorus numbers and talented quartets—including special guest performers—this show highlights the beauty of blending voices across all backgrounds and experiences. Whether you’re a longtime fan of a cappella or discovering barbershop for the first time, you’ll enjoy an inspiring night filled with energy, emotion, and community spirit.
Come experience a place where every voice matters—and where you truly belong. 🎶💙
Capitol High School Performing Arts Center
$25 General and $20 Youth and Senior
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Voices of the Sound
info@voicesofthesound.org
Artist Group Info
tracykaypan@gmail.com
Capitol High School Performing Arts Center
2707 Conger Ave NWOlympia, Washington 98501