- Classes/Workshops,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Crafting event
Watercolor Time @ Olympia Arts Gallery
- Classes/Workshops,
- Art & Museum Exhibits,
- Crafting event
Watercolor Time @ Olympia Arts Gallery
All are welcome to join us for Watercolor Time at the Olympia Arts Gallery! Drop in anytime for a relaxing afternoon of watercolor flow. No experience needed - perfect for beginners and hobbyists! All supplies are provided, and payment is donation-based only. Bring a friend, pull up a chair, and let's paint!
Olympia Art Gallery
$0-10
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 17, 2026.
Event Supported By
RayTen Creative Design
3607908962
raytencreativedesign@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Karen Abel-Dickinson
Raytencreativedesign@gmail.com
Olympia Art Gallery
121 State Ave NEOlympia, Washington 98531
9493243316
marinanicoleadel@gmail.com