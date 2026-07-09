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Watercolor Time @ Olympia Arts Gallery

  • Classes/Workshops
  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Crafting event

Watercolor Time @ Olympia Arts Gallery

All are welcome to join us for Watercolor Time at the Olympia Arts Gallery! Drop in anytime for a relaxing afternoon of watercolor flow. No experience needed - perfect for beginners and hobbyists! All supplies are provided, and payment is donation-based only. Bring a friend, pull up a chair, and let's paint!

Olympia Art Gallery
$0-10
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jul 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

RayTen Creative Design
3607908962
raytencreativedesign@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

Karen Abel-Dickinson
Raytencreativedesign@gmail.com
https://raytencreativedesign.square.site/
Olympia Art Gallery
121 State Ave NE
Olympia, Washington 98531
9493243316
marinanicoleadel@gmail.com
https://olympiaartgallery.com/