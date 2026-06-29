VINCE GUARALDI'S "A Charlie Brown Christmas" SEATTLE EVENING SHOW

*Music starts at 7pm. Cocktails and Chocolate onstage at 6pm!*

For hundreds of families and thousands of people across the Pacific Northwest, the holidays don’t truly begin until the first notes of “O Tannenbaum” ring out from the Jose “Juicy” Gonzales Trio.

What began over 15 years ago as a local favorite quickly blossomed into a cherished regional tradition—drawing audiences across generations who return year after year.

At the heart of the evening is Vince Guaraldi’s iconic score, recently named by Billboard as the #1 Greatest Holiday Album of All Time. Jose and his trio perform the soundtrack live in its entirety, honoring the original spirit while bringing warmth, swing, and soul to every note. From the infectious joy of “Linus and Lucy” to the nostalgic beauty of “Christmas Time Is Here,” the performance is an intimate experience that feels like a warm hug for the soul.

But the magic of this show extends beyond the music. Pianist and vocalist Jose “Juicy” Gonzales doesn’t just perform—he hosts. Through engaging storytelling, he shares behind-the-scenes history of the music and the original 1965 TV special, bringing to life the magic that made A Charlie Brown Christmas into a cultural touchstone.

Rooted in jazz, fueled by the blues, and touched with funk and lots of joy, the trio creates an experience that feels deeply human. You can feel the love in the room—it’s why audiences claim this show as their own and return year after year.