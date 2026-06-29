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  • Holiday event
  • Live music: Holidays
  • Live Music: Jazz

VINCE GUARALDI'S "A Charlie Brown Christmas" BELLINGHAM 6:30PM SHOW

  • Holiday event
  • Live music: Holidays
  • Live Music: Jazz

VINCE GUARALDI'S "A Charlie Brown Christmas" BELLINGHAM 6:30PM SHOW

*6:30PM EVENING BELLINGHAM* We're back in Bellingham by popular demand. After hearing from so many fans up north, we will be back in Bellingham to bring you that Vince Guaraldi/Charlie Brown goodness live at FireHouse Arts & Events Center, presented by Jazz Center of Bellingham. Two shows: 2pm and 6:30pm

Jazz Center of Bellingham
$30
06:30 PM - 08:15 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Jazz Center of Bellingham
info@jazzcenterofbellingham.org
https://www.jazzcenterofbellingham.org/

Artist Group Info

Jose "Juicy" Gonzales Trio
realgroovej@gmail.com
www.jose.band
Jazz Center of Bellingham
1314 Harris Ave
Bellingham, Washington 98225
360-510-3031
https://www.jazzcenterofbellingham.org/