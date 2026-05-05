Including violinist Caitlin Kelley, cellist Emily Hu, and pianist Thomas Lee and works by Haydn, Rubinstein, Higdon, & Mendelssohn.

The Vesper Piano Trio brings together three musicians who have built their musical relationships and friendships with each other over the course of decades. Violinist Caitlin Kelley, cellist Emily Hu, and pianist Thomas Lee are among the most in-demand classical musicians in the Seattle area, maintaining diverse performance careers as recitalists, soloists, chamber musicians, symphonic players, and pedagogues. Their individual careers include frequent appearances with the Seattle Symphony, Seattle Opera, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and The 5th Avenue Theater, along with performances in venues including Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center.

Join the Vesper Piano Trio for an evening of intimate chamber music spanning over two centuries! The program will include Joseph Haydn's charming and playful Piano Trio in A flat, the world premiere of "Presence" by New York-based composer Joseph N. Rubinstein, Jennifer Higdon's Piano Trio, which explores the relationship between sound and color, and Felix Mendelssohn's passionate and triumphant masterpiece, the Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor.

*This concert is a ticketed event and will begin promptly at 5pm and last until roughly 7pm, with a short intermission. Please plan to arrive at least 15-20 minutes early for check in, seating and refreshments.

**Please purchase tickets in advance or have exact cash at the door(if NOT sold out). Be aware concerts can and often do sell out.

***No children under 6 years old. Ages 6-12 are free. Please notify us if you will be bringing children without tickets so we can reserve seats for them, otherwise there might not be enough seating for everyone. We ask that you use your best judgment to bring children to ensure everyone enjoys the performance.