Venardos Circus presents "Far Beyond"

What do you do when the dream comes true? You take it on the road and share it with the world! Venardos Circus is thrilled to announce the launch of a SECOND Touring Company and an All-New Production “FAR BEYOND.” The show will play Point Defiance Park, August 20 – September 7. Tickets are on sale now!

The show will feature Ringmaster Addison Clover, The Great Rokardy’s exciting equilibrium, the extraordinary Edge, the high-flying, hair-raising Tink and other amazing acts! All this and more are woven together with Venardos’ unique theatrical musical production style. This production explores what happens when a dream comes true, what we discover about ourselves, and ultimately the responsibility we all share to keep reaching “FAR BEYOND.”

“This has been a dream in the making for a very long time” said Producer, Kevin Venardos. “Everyone knows bringing a dream to fruition is no simple task and to create an entirely different touring company that mirrors the same talent, values, and level of professionalism we bring to our audiences is truly a labor of love. We cannot wait to visit more cities and introduce The Little Circus that Could to even more people.”

The magical experience that is the signature of Venardos Circus from the moment you enter the tent remains but with new acts, music, and a different dream to share. The show schedule is as follows:

• Thursday, August 20 – 7 p.m. OPENING NIGHT

• Friday, August 21 - 7 p.m.

• Saturday, August 22– 11 a.m.,2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Sunday, August 23 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, August 26 – 7 p.m.

• Thursday, August 27 – 7 p.m.

• Friday, August 28 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, August 29 – 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Sunday, August 30– 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Wednesday, September 2– 7 p.m.

• Thursday, September 3 – 7 p.m.

• Friday, September 4 – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, September 5 – 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Sunday, September 6 – 2 p.m., 5 p.m.

• Monday, September 7 – 2 p.m.

For ticket pricing please log on to www.venardoscircus.com. One baby in arms (two years old or younger) is admitted free with each paying adult. Premier Gallery and VIP Experience Reserved Seating are available.

The larger tent allows for even greater visibility of high-flying aerial acts while maintaining Venardos Circus’ signature closeness to the action. VIP Experience seating places guests closest to the stage with assigned seating and escorted access, while Premier Gallery seating features multi-tier risers for elevated views.

Tickets and additional details are available at www.venardoscircus.com.

Honoring the original circus tradition, Venardos Circus performers are also the crew, traveling together from city to city and bringing a deep sense of authenticity to the experience. There are no animals in Venardos Circus.

Concessions & Arrival:

Doors open one hour prior to showtime. Guests can enjoy classic circus treats including fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, packaged candy, and more—available for presale online or inside the tent.

What to Expect On Site:

• Flat parking area with easy handicap access between the lot and the tent

• Contactless payment options available

• The main performance runs approximately 90 minutes, including a brief intermission

About Venardos Circus:

Since its debut at the L.A. County Fair in 2014, Venardos Circus has redefined the American circus with a Broadway-style approach—blending elite circus talent, theatrical storytelling, and intimate audience connection. Designed for modern families, theater lovers, and lifelong circus fans, Venardos Circus delivers a joyful, high-quality live entertainment experience wherever it travels.

For more information, visit www.venardoscircus.com.