Vancouver International Jazz Festival - June 19 - July 5, 2026

A PREMIERE WEST COAST EXPERIENCE

The Vancouver International Jazz Festival is held in multiple locations across the beautiful city of Vancouver. Framed by mountains and the ocean, this idyllic location is the perfect place to get your musical fix.

Featuring- Tomoki Sanders Quartet with Todd Stewart Trio, The Ex with Grdina/Lillinger, Keyon Harrold “Foreverland and Songs For Miles,” Voodoo: The Music of D’Angelo, Isaiah Collier “Collier Plays Coltrane” and many others.

