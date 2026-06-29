¡Vamos al Acuario!

Join us as we welcome members of the Latine community to the Aquarium. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ll have a digital scavenger hunt, animal talks in Spanish and English (select dates) and more. Open to all members of the Latine community and other people interested in celebrating Latine culture.

Be sure to bring your little ones too! We’ll have special activities during Toddler Time on September 27 and 28, and October 10 and 11. Join us for a sensory-friendly early opening on Sunday, September 27 at 9am. For early-opening ticket information, reach out to connections@seattleaquarium.org.

