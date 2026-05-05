UW South Sound Sustainability Expo 2026

The South Sound Sustainability Expo on Saturday, May 2, 2026 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m on the UW Tacoma Campus.

Celebrate Earth Day with friends, neighbors, and local organizations dedicated to environmental sustainability in the South Sound.

Are you interested in learning more about sustainability and how you can make a difference in the South Sound community? Meet local organizations, businesses, and government agencies dedicated to protecting the environment and promoting sustainable practices.