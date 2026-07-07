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Up Up Up Crane Truck Circus!

  • Kids & Family
  • Live Music: All
  • Community Events

Up Up Up Crane Truck Circus!

UP UP UP Crane Truck Circus will perform at Equinox Studios in Seattle on Thursday September 3, 2026 at 6:30pm.

With our flatbed truck, a jumble of instruments for live music, and a mounted 30' hand cranked crane, we bring giggles, gasps and delight to audiences from all walks of life in our one hour show.

UP UP UP Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit touring ensemble founded in 2020. We are 9 performers who bring circus around the Salish Sea for all to enjoy with whimsy, beauty, and hilarity accessible to audiences of all ages.

The Crane Truck Circus is a touring show of aerialists, musicians, clowns, and illusionists with the goal of bringing joy and levity into the air for underserved communities, with audiences ranging from outdoor events and small farms, to tribal centers and their communities, refugee groups and children's grief camps, as well as to nursing homes and women's shelters.

This is our 6th annual tour in the Pacific Northwest.

www.upupupinc.com

Equinox Studios
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Up Up Up
650-346-2201
upupupinc@gmail.com
www.upupupinc.com
Equinox Studios
6555 5th Ave S
Seattle, Washington 98108
(206) 890-3283
info@equinoxstudios.org
https://equinoxstudios.org/