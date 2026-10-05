- Community Events,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Live music: Holidays
Twinkle Twinkle
- Community Events,
- Outdoor/Nature Event,
- Live music: Holidays
Twinkle Twinkle
Come stay cozy by the fire, roast a s’more and hold your loved-ones close as we welcome the spirit of winter with open arms.
Festivities will include:
DICKENS CAROLERS
FREE HOT COCOA + S’MORES
FESTIVE CRAFTS
WINTER DONATION COLLECTION
Freeway Park
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
Freeway Park
700 Seneca StreetSeattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075