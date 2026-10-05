Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Community Events
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Live music: Holidays

Twinkle Twinkle

  • Community Events
  • Outdoor/Nature Event
  • Live music: Holidays

Twinkle Twinkle

Come stay cozy by the fire, roast a s’more and hold your loved-ones close as we welcome the spirit of winter with open arms.

Festivities will include:

DICKENS CAROLERS

FREE HOT COCOA + S’MORES

FESTIVE CRAFTS

WINTER DONATION COLLECTION

Freeway Park
04:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Freeway Park Association
concierge@freewayparkassociation.org
https://www.freewayparkassociation.org/lanternfestival/
Freeway Park
700 Seneca Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 684-4075
https://www.seattle.gov/parks/find/parks/freeway-park