Tig Notaro: Out of Nowhere

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy nominated stand-up comedian, actor, writer, podcaster, and radio contributor, as well as a favorite on numerous talk shows, including THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT and THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON. Rolling Stone named her one of the “50 best stand-up comics of all time.” Her special, TIG NOTARO: HELLO AGAIN, premiered in March of 2024 on Amazon, garnering multiple Emmy nominations.

Notaro can be seen in THE MORNING SHOW on Apple TV and both STAR TREK: DISCOVERY and the upcoming STAR TREK: STARFLEET ACADEMY on Paramount+. She also appears in the Netflix films, YOUR PLACE OR MINE and WE HAVE A GHOST, and Zack Snyder’s ARMY OF THE DEAD. Notaro wrote and starred in the groundbreaking TV show ONE MISSISSIPPI and co-directed the GLAAD-nominated feature film AM I OK? with her wife, Stephanie Allynne, which debuted at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival and premiered on HBO MAX in 2024.

Notaro hosts the critically acclaimed podcast, HANDSOME with friends Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin. She is also the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, I’M JUST A PERSON. Additionally, Tig produced the documentary COME SEE ME IN THE GOOD LIGHT, which won the Festival Favorite award at Sundance in 2025 and premiered on November 14th on Apple TV and in select theaters.