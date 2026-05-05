Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council Elections Town Hall

The Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council is beginning its endorsement process for candidates for county and local offices in our region, and they want union members in Thurston, Lewis, and Mason Counties to be part of the process at their Elections Town Hall at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 23rd at The Davis – Williams Building (906 Columbia St. SW, Olympia, WA 98501.)

The Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council engages in a democratic endorsement process: candidates seeking Labor’s endorsement are interviewed by the CLC’s Political Action Committee, then Delegates to the CLC vote on who the local Labor movement will endorse in the coming election. TLM CLC wants this process to be as transparent as possible, so they’re taking the extra step of inviting members of the unions affiliated with the Central Labor Council to join them and ask the candidates their own questions.

Candidates seeking Labor’s endorsement for the 2026 election must fill out and return a TLM CLC endorsement questionnaire by no later than May 12th. Candidates should contact TLM CLC PAC Chair Isaac Wagnitz at pac@tlmlabor.org to get an overview of the process and receive their questionnaire. Candidates who have not filled out their questionnaire by the deadline will not be able to participate in the Elections Town Hall.

This Elections Town Hall is only open to members of TLM CLC affiliated unions. Union members interested in attending should check with their leadership to see if their Local is affiliated, and encourage their Local to affiliate if it hasn’t yet.

While questions from union members are encouraged at this event, only credentialed TLM CLC Delegates will be allowed to vote in the final endorsements.

For more information on TLM CLC’s Elections Town Hall please visit https://www.tlmlabor.org or contact Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council Political Action Committee Chair Isaac Wagnitz at pac@tlmlabor.org or Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council President Rachelle Martin at president@tlmlabor.org / (360) 261-2090.