Theatre Off Jackson's Big Damn Party 2026

Put on your hard hats, lace up your work boots, and join us on October 3, 2026 at the Big Damn Party to help us fundraise to build the future of Theatre Off Jackson.

Tickets are $150, $100, or $50; Reserved Tables of 8 are $800 (with reserved seats downstairs)

We’ll have plenty of bites to fuel you up from our friends at Wild Cats Catering! A hosted bar will be keeping your thirst quenched after a hard day of building the future!

We invite you to wear your kookiest construction-themed couture! Timberlands, tool belts, safety vests, hard hats, caution tape -- you name it! We even made you a inspo board - check it out here!

5:30-7:00 Dinner & Cocktails in the Upstairs Main Hall

7:00-8:00 Program in the Downstairs Theatre

8:00-9:00 After Party in the Upstairs Main Hall