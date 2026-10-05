Rediscover the magic of the holidays at The Toy Room Holiday Pop-up at Fog Room, located on the 16th floor of The Charter Hotel Seattle, Curio Collection by Hilton! From November 15, 2026, through January 3, 2027, Fog Room Rooftop Lounge transforms into a whimsical, vintage toy shop-inspired holiday wonderland, complete with nostalgic décor, festive cocktails, seasonal bites and sweeping views of downtown Seattle.

Throughout the season, guests can enjoy a variety of festive experiences, including holiday-themed rooftop drag brunches on Saturdays, weekly hair tinsel pop-ups on Tuesdays and family-friendly Story Time with Santa on Sundays.

In the spirit of giving, The Toy Room is also partnering with Seattle nonprofit WestSide Baby to host a holiday toy drive supporting local children and families in need.

Whether you're gathering with friends for holiday cocktails, planning a festive family outing or looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, The Toy Room invites you to experience the wonder and nostalgia of the holidays high above Seattle.