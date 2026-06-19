The Rumble featuring Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. at the Triple Door

On Mardi Gras morning, your eyes may feast on the intricate and elaborate beadwork of the Indians as they dance down the street, but the first thing you'll hear when they make their way toward you is the back line, known as "the rumble". Featuring seven GRAMMY-nominated musicians, The Rumble is more than just a band — it's an opportunity to be immersed in a wholly unique facet of New Orleans culture. Composed of Big Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. of the Young Eagles, trumpeter Aurélien Barnes, trombonist José Maize Jr., bassist TJ Norris, guitarist Ari Teitel, keyboardist Andriu Yanovski, and drummer Trenton O’Neal, the group fuses iconic New Orleans funk in the vein of The Meters and The Neville Brothers — but updated, modern and vibrant befitting the next generation — with electrifying brass and the singular visual splendor of the Black Masking carnival tradition.

The Rumble's debut album, “Live at the Maple Leaf”, received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Regional Roots Album 2024. Their live show is a symphony of rich color and propulsive sound, with each member sharing vocal duties and engaging the audience in the classic Mardi Gras Indian-style call-and-response chanting. The group pays homage to trailblazers like Wild Magnolias and Golden Eagles, both of which featured the vocal stylings of Boudreaux’s father, Monk Boudreaux. The Rumble continues the fight to preserve the legacies and traditions of the community for the next generation while bringing new layers of depth to their live performance. The Rumble provides audiences with not only a top-tier musical event, but a chance to participate in a culture that, while deeply rooted in centuries-old tradition, is thriving and evolving through the active work of this next generation of bold and passionate culture-bearers.

