The Poet: a Tacoma Venue. Grand Opening Party

You’re invited to the Grand Opening of The Poet

Join us as we open the doors to Tacoma’s newest venue for live music, workshops, celebrations, creativity, and community.

Located inside Manuscript in downtown Tacoma, The Poet was created as a space for gathering, sound, movement, and connection — a flexible venue designed for intimate events, performances, banquets, workshops, parties, and creative experiences of all kinds.

Come experience the space for yourself during an afternoon filled with:

• Live music + underground sound

• Flash tattoos

• Tooth gems

• Fashion art

• Typewriter poetry

• Photobooth

• Decor displays

• Drinks + snacks

We’ll also be unveiling the brand new photography studio space inside The Poet.

📍 The Poet at Manuscript

202 St Helens Ave, Tacoma

(ADA accessible through Manuscript at 203 Tacoma Ave S)

May 17

2-5 PM

Whether you’re a creative, performer, workshop host, event planner, photographer, or someone who simply loves seeing community spaces come to life — we’d love to have you there.

Come celebrate the beginning of something new with us.