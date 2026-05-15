The Oneness Experience: Lee Harris accompanied by Davor Bozic

Step into an extraordinary evening of connection, inspiration, transformation, and music with internationally acclaimed teacher, channeler, and musician Lee Harris. In this 3-hour live theater event, Lee will open a space that is both profound and practical, where insight, healing, and laughter flow in equal measure.

Drawing on his intuitive gifts and more than two decades of working with tens of thousands worldwide, Lee will share timely messages that speak directly to the challenges and opportunities of our changing world. With his trademark warmth, humor, and down-to-earth guidance, he will help you release what no longer serves, reconnect with your own inner wisdom, and align with a deeper sense of purpose and joy.

Every Oneness Experience is unique. Lee reads the energy of the room and channels teachings that are tailored to the audience, offering clarity, perspective, and practical tools you can carry into your everyday life. Whether you are seeking emotional healing, spiritual insight, or simply an evening that nourishes your soul, you will leave uplifted and empowered.

Accompanying Lee on stage is longtime collaborator, composer, and multi-instrumentalist Davor Bozic, whose live music and soundscapes create an atmosphere of resonance and renewal. The interplay of channeling and music weaves a powerful journey—an immersive experience that touches both heart and spirit.

Join us for The Oneness Experience and discover what becomes possible when community, wisdom, and music come together. It’s more than an event—it’s a doorway into greater harmony, purpose, and connection.

Premium Experience Packages are available as an Add-On for this show.

***THIS IS NOT A SHOW TICKET *** Tacoma City Theaters reserves the right to deny entry to anyone without a valid show ticket. Premium Experience is a venue upgrade and does not include VIP access or meet-and-greet privileges. General Admission Only. Please visit https://www.tacomacitytheaters.org/premium-experiences for more information.