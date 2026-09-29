THE NIGHTMARE BAR SEATTLE

Hi there,

Seattle, get ready to enter your worst nightmare this Halloween.

Nightmare Bar is making its way to Seattle this Halloween, bringing a fully immersive horror experience packed with terrifying cocktails, live entertainment, interactive games, spooky surprises, and plenty of unexpected scares.

This year, Smirnoff Ice joins as an official partner, bringing exclusive Halloween cocktails and surprises to the experience.

With more than 200,000 guests across 16+ cities last season, Nightmare Bar has become a major Halloween experience and this year, Seattle is getting its own taste of the nightmare.

Below is the full press release with more details about the experience.

https://stories.prowly.com/471922-nightmare-bar-brings-an-immersive-halloween-experience-to-seattle-with-smirnoff-ice-along-for-the-scare