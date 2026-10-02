The Making of Terra Nostra, a multimedia creation about climate change

TERRA NOSTRA

A 30-Minute Multimedia Symphony About Our Earth

Earth Creative Flagship Production: Terra Nostra

Terra Nostra is an emotionally powerful 30-minute, multimedia creative work that weaves music, film, and the spoken word to engage, educate, inspire, and empower viewers to take their place in the protection of our Earth. Composed by Christophe Chagnard, with poetry by Emily Siff, and cinematography by Charlie Spears, the original symphonic production of Terra Nostra premiered in 2015 to critical acclaim and has evolved in the intervening years to become the multiple award-winning production it is today.

For Climate Week NYC 2021, Terra Nostra integrated new voices to help tell the story of climate change, with Greta Thunberg, Xiye Bastida and Ayisha Siddiqa reading Emily Siff’s poem, Turning Back.

Refreshments will be served.