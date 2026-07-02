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  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Special Event

"The Lost Weekend" - The Photography of May Pang

  • Art & Museum Exhibits
  • Special Event

"The Lost Weekend" - The Photography of May Pang

Few people knew John Lennon as intimately as May Pang. Pang was Lennon’s lover during the infamous “Lost Weekend” which lasted 18 months during late 1973 through 1975. During this highly creative time for Lennon, Pang took candid photos of Lennon in a comfortable, relaxed environment. A collection of these private photographs will be on display and available for purchase at The Artists Gallery in Olympia, WA, 625 Black Lake Blvd SW, Olympia, WA (in the Capital Mall) on Tuesday, August 11 & Wednesday, August 12. All works are available to purchase - See John Lennon as May saw him!

May Pang will be in attendance at The Artists Gallery both days, meeting customers and telling stories behind these amazing limited-edition photographs for sale of John Lennon.

The Artists Gallery
Free
01:00 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Aug 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

Rock Art Show
6103891807
scott@rockartshow.com
https://maypangphotography.com/

Artist Group Info

May Pang
scott@rockartshow.com
https://maypangphotography.com/
The Artists Gallery
625 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, Washington 98502
6103891807
scott@rockartshow.com
https://www.theartistsgallery.com/