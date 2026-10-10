The Last Dive: Minneapolis Premiere

THE LAST DIVE makes its Minneapolis premiere at The Riverview Theater, 3800 42nd Ave S, on Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at 7:15 p.m. This award-winning 2025 documentary (84 minutes) comes from Oregon-based, Emmy-winning director Cody Sheehy and writer-producer Mark Monroe of the Oscar-winning films The Cove and Icarus and the box office hit Fantastic Fungi. Now in his 80s, Terry Kennedy embarks on one final expedition to a remote volcanic island, hoping to reunite with Willy, the 22-foot manta ray who was his friend for two decades and who would slap his wings against Kennedy's sailboat to signal their next dive. More than a film, the evening includes a special audience healing experience alongside the premiere screening. Tickets are $15. Presented by Portland-based distributor Area 23a, Random Good, and Rhumbline Media. Learn more at https://thelastdivefilm.com/ or buy tickets at https://tickets.area23a.com/events/area23afilms/2453957