- Live Music: Jazz
The Jonas Myers Trio feat. Robert Rushing & Trevor Pelletier
- Live Music: Jazz
The Jonas Myers Trio feat. Robert Rushing & Trevor Pelletier
The Jonas Myers Trio featuring Robert Rushing (drums) and Trevor Pelletier (bass)! Port Townsend pianist Jonas Myers is Cellar Cat's 2026 Artist-in-Residence. Park your car in Edmonds, walk on the ferry, enjoy a beautiful ride across the Sound, and walk one block to this cozy, comfortable venue with great wine and a grand piano.
21+
Cellar Cat
$25
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Artist Group Info
The Jonas Myers Trio
jonasmyersmusic@gmail.com
Cellar Cat
11253 State highway 104 NEKingston, Washington 98346
360-979-7925
meow@cellarcat.com