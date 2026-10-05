The Greatness of Mozart: Beauty, Balance, and Brilliance

Is Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart the greatest artist who ever lived?

Join Kunal Taravade for an engaging audio-visual presentation exploring the extraordinary genius, creativity, and lasting influence of one of history’s most celebrated composers.

Through vivid storytelling and carefully selected musical excerpts, discover how Mozart transformed the Classical style through his remarkable gift for melody, lyricism, orchestration, harmony, and dramatic expression—and how his towering legacy challenged composers like Beethoven to forge new musical paths of their own.

From radiant piano concertos to the dramatic power of his operas and late masterpieces, experience the brilliance of a playful, daring, and endlessly surprising artist whose music continues to captivate audiences centuries later.

Come listen, explore, and decide for yourself: Was Mozart the greatest artist who ever lived?