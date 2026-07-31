The Fall Boats Afloat Show, September 17-20 at South Lake Union

Showcasing a world class display of distinctive boating designs, Seattle’s skyline is the backdrop for the 2026 Boats Afloat Show September 17-20, 2026, docked at scenic Lake Union Piers at South Lake Union. With an outstanding line-up of more than 130 power and sailing craft it includes the region’s premiere motor yachts, the latest sailboat offerings, luxury cruising, lake boats, performance models, and a big line-up of shoreside activities for the entire family.

Presented by the Northwest Yacht Brokers Association, this spectacular event has been a Northwest boating tradition since 1978.

The sparkling on-the-water show encompasses forward-thinking design trends coupled with elegance and performance. It is an opportunity for showgoers to explore the region’s best motor yachts, sailboats, luxury cruisers, recreational tugs, the latest sport and fishing models, and other standout craft ideal for Northwest waters.

Quality shoreside exhibitors feature innovations in boating technology, accessories, and marine services. There is plenty to see and do for the entire family including weekend appearances by the Emerald City Pirates’ “Tiki Boat,” hands-on family fun, more than 25 hours of live music, and tasty food and beverage choices.

Tickets are now on sale for the four-day show, including “Early Bird” discount tickets purchased online through September 2: adults $16 (18 and over) and teens $5. Regular discounted tickets purchased online starting September 3 are $21 for adults (18 and over) and $5 for teens. Tickets purchased at the gate during the show are $24 for adults (18 and over) and $7 for teens. Children 12 and under are admitted FREE.

More special ticket offerings include Opening Day, with one wine or beer served at the Breakwater Bar with each adult admission. The show proudly offers a Military Discount ticket ($15) valid with a Military I.D., available at the gate only. And with so much to see multi-day passes are available; visit the show’s website for pricing.

Hours for the 2026 Fall Boats Afloat Show are Thursday (September 17) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, (September 18) 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday (September 19), 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday (September 20), 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information visit BoatsAfloatShow.com. The Boats Afloat Show is located at Lake Union Piers at South Lake Union, 901 Fairview Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109.

