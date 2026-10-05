The Crocodile presents Danielle Ponder

Danielle Ponder is an American musician and lawyer. Before becoming a musician, she worked as a public defender. She released her debut album, Some of Us are Brave, in 2022.

In December 2021, Ponder left her public defender position to pursue a career in music. In 2022, she performed on Late Night with Seth Meyers. In the fall of 2022, she released her debut album, Some of Us are Brave., which featured eight songs characterized as a mix of soul, R&B, and trip hop. In April 2023, she performed on General Hospital. In August 2023, she performed at Lollapalooza.

In September 2023, the deluxe edition of Some of Us are Brave was released, featuring one new song, a demo, three live recordings and a remix by Georgia Anne Muldrow. That new song, Roll the Credits, was later used by Apple in their iPhone 16 advertising campaign in October 2024. The song was also used in the end credits of Dragon Age: Veilguard. Ponder wrote and performed the theme song for the 2024 Apple TV miniseries, Manhunt.

(The above information from Wikipedia.)

