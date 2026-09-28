Allied Arts of Whatcom County is thrilled to present the 47th Annual Holiday Festival of the Arts, the longest running holiday market in Whatcom County. We host nearly one hundred artists for five weeks, and have music and children's art workshops on weekends!

The two-fold purpose of our festivals is to encourage and support the creation and sale of locally produced fine art and craft while providing an opportunity to connect artists and craftspeople with the general public.

The Festival opens on November 20th and runs until Christmas Eve! We're open seven days a week from 10 am to 6 pm. Closed for Thanksgiving, and we close early at 3pm on Christmas Eve.

We are excited to be back in Downtown Bellingham this year at 1400 Cornwall Ave, in the old Rite Aid building!