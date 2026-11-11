Gather around the table this Thanksgiving at Cinder + Salt Coastal Kitchen, located inside The Charter Hotel Seattle, just steps from Pike Place Market. On Thursday, November 26, 2026, celebrate the holiday with a festive dining experience featuring comforting Thanksgiving favorites, seasonal flavors and warm hospitality in the heart of downtown Seattle.

With seatings beginning at noon, guests can enjoy a special Thanksgiving dinner for $59 per person, featuring traditional roasted turkey and spiral ham alongside a delicious selection of holiday sides, including cornbread sausage dressing, green bean casserole, sharp cheddar mac and cheese, cranberries and a choice of mashed potatoes or candied yams.

Save room for dessert with a choice of classic pumpkin pie or honey pear cheesecake. Guests looking to elevate their holiday meal can also enjoy premium enhancements, including fresh seafood towers and specialty steaks.

Whether you're continuing a cherished family tradition, gathering with friends or visiting Seattle for the holiday, Cinder + Salt offers an inviting setting to celebrate Thanksgiving without the stress of cooking or cleanup.

Prefer to celebrate at home? Thanksgiving plates to go will also be available, bringing the flavors of the holiday to your own table.