Taste your way through 75+ local food and beverage makers, then stock your kitchen and bar with the products you love.

Sample everything from seafood and artisan charcuterie to locally crafted beer, wine, spirits, specialty foods, and more—all while meeting the makers behind your favorite local brands.

Now in its 2nd year, Taste of the Sound is an outdoor waterfront celebration of Washington’s food and beverage community, featuring local makers from across the region, including members of the Seattle Made community and a Native Grown & Gathered Market presented in partnership with Feed Seven Generations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

• Tasting samples from 75+ local food and beverage makers, including beer, wine, spirits

• Access to the bottle shop, where you can purchase bottles of spirits plus tax-free wine, beer, and cider for off-premise consumption

• Sustainable commemorative tasting cup

• Enjoy full-size beverages for purchase on-site at the bar

BRING THE FLAVORS HOME

The tasting is just the beginning! Purchase your favorite foods and beverages directly from participating makers, including artisanal cheeses, seafood, packaged foods, specialty products, and more. Don’t forget to stop by the bottle shop for bottles of spirits plus tax-free wine, beer, and cider to enjoy at home.

Set against the scenic waterfront at Seattle’s iconic working marina, Fishermen’s Terminal, Taste of the Sound is the perfect place to sip, sample, shop, and celebrate local.

