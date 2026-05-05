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  • Live music: Americana
  • Live Music: Country

Tashi T and Ray Wolff

  • Live music: Americana
  • Live Music: Country

Tashi T and Ray Wolff

Touring folk musician Tashi T teams up with local Ray Wolff for a night of captivating songwriting and vocal performance that will break your heart! Come enjoy the fusion of timeless americana with contemporary folk music and show some love for the traditions that keep us afloat during hard times.

The Royal Room
20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026

Artist Group Info

Tashi T
tashi.brundi@gmail.com
https://tashitmusic.com/epk
The Royal Room
5000 Rainier Ave S.
Seattle, Washington 98118
(206) 906-9920
https://theroyalroomseattle.com/