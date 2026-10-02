- Comedy,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Swami Beyondanda and Beyond
- Comedy,
- Community Events,
- Kids & Family
Swami Beyondanda and Beyond
On Friday night, October 16th, at 7:00 pm, the Swami’s magic carpet will land at CSL Olympia. The Swami’s humor will uplift and help us enlighten our lives.
Cost will be $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
$20 to $25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Swami Beyondanda
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
3437 Libby Road NEOlympia, Washington 98506
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com