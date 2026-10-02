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Swami Beyondanda and Beyond

  • Comedy
  • Community Events
  • Kids & Family

Swami Beyondanda and Beyond

On Friday night, October 16th, at 7:00 pm, the Swami’s magic carpet will land at CSL Olympia. The Swami’s humor will uplift and help us enlighten our lives.

Cost will be $20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
$20 to $25
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
https://cslolympia.org

Artist Group Info

Swami Beyondanda
https://cslolympia.org/swami-beyondanda-10-16-26/
Center for Spiritual Living Olympia
3437 Libby Road NE
Olympia, Washington 98506
360-255-7878
cslolyoffice@gmail.com
https://cslolympia.org/ester-nicholson-workshop-healing-codes-of-forgiveness-6-9-24/