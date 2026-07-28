- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. An easy walk from the ferry. Two shows, one at 4:30, one at 6pm. Reservations recommended for the best seating. All ages until 8 pm. Excellent food, no cover charge.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494