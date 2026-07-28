Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: All

Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis Trio

Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. An easy walk from the ferry. Two shows, one at 4:30, one at 6pm. Reservations recommended for the best seating. All ages until 8 pm. Excellent food, no cover charge.

Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 23 Aug 2026

Artist Group Info

Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
https://MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th Street
Bremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494