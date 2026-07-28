- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis / John Stowell
- Live Music: Jazz,
- Live Music: All
Sunday Jazz: Mark Lewis / John Stowell
Jazz saxophone and flute master Mark Lewis is performing Sundays in Bremerton, each week with different guest musicians. An easy walk from the ferry. Two shows, one at 4:30, one at 6pm. Reservations recommended for the best seating. All ages until 8 pm. Excellent food, no cover charge.
Remedy Speakeasy
04:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Mark Lewis
rhonda@MarkLewisMusic.com
Remedy Speakeasy
602 4th StreetBremerton, Washington 98337
(360) 627-7494