STG presents Jovino Santos Neto Quarteto Mais Que Tudo Celebration - Homage to Chuck Deardorf

Join the Jovino Santos Neto Quarteto for a concert performance as they celebrate 30 years of Jovino’s arrival as an immigrant in Seattle, honoring the life of the now passed – great bassist Chuck Deardorf and the continuity of Kerry Hall as a concert venue now with STG.

In Santos Neto’s on words, “in April 1995, I performed for the first time with my Quarteto featuring Hans Teuber (saxophones, flute), the late Chuck Deardorf (bass) and Mark Ivester (drums) and myself (piano) in concert at Kerry Hall in Seattle. The concert was recorded in 8-track audio, and the files were archived for 30 years. In September 2025, Origin Music released Mais Que Tudo, a CD with the live recording of the concert. The release celebrates 30 years of my arrival as an immigrant in Seattle, the life of the great bassist Chuck Deardorf and the continuity of Kerry Hall as a concert venue, after having been purchased by Seattle Theater Group. The music feels vibrant and fresh; it has received great reviews in the press and is getting airplay in several radio stations nationwide.”