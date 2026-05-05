SRJO Season Finale with Christian McBride and Farewell to Michael Brockman - May 30-31

Eleven-time GRAMMY-winning jazz bassist Christian McBride performs with the SRJO in the band's final concerts of the season May 30 and 31. The concerts will also mark retiring SRJO artistic director Michael Brockman's final concerts leading the band he co-founded with Clarence Acox (retired) 31 years ago.

McBride, one of the leading figures on today's jazz stage, will perform a program including some jazz standards and a few of his own compositions, including "The Shade of the Cedar Tree," written to honor the great jazz composer Cedar Walton. Plus, "Familiar Steps" commissioned from McBride by SRJO in 2021 and premiered during the pandemic before a restricted audience and nationwide livestream.

Come see Christian McBride & Michael Brockman's final concerts as Artistic Director.