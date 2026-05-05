Spectacular organ recital featuring Dr. Timothy Howard

St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church is delighted to present Dr. Timothy Howard performing on its 65 rank Schlicker pipe organ. Howard is a noted organist, educator, conductor, improvisor, and arranger.

The recital is set to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17. On the program are compositions by Bach, Saint Saens, and Thalben-Ball, among others.

The church is located at 114 20th Ave. S.E., and on Intercity Transit bus route 15. The accessible entrance is off the parking lot on 19th Avenue.

