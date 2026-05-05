- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Spectacular organ recital featuring Dr. Timothy Howard
- Live Music: All,
- Live Music: Classical
Spectacular organ recital featuring Dr. Timothy Howard
St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church is delighted to present Dr. Timothy Howard performing on its 65 rank Schlicker pipe organ. Howard is a noted organist, educator, conductor, improvisor, and arranger.
The recital is set to begin at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 17. On the program are compositions by Bach, Saint Saens, and Thalben-Ball, among others.
The church is located at 114 20th Ave. S.E., and on Intercity Transit bus route 15. The accessible entrance is off the parking lot on 19th Avenue.
St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church
$0-20 donation, as able
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church
(360) 352-8527
steve@stjohnsoly.org
Artist Group Info
Dr. Timothy Howard
St. John | San Juan Episcopal Church
114 20th Ave.Olympia, Washington 98502
(360) 352-8527
steve@stjohnsoly.org