The Thurston - Lewis - Mason Central Labor Council (TLM CLC) and Washington Labor Education and Research Center (WA LERC’s) presents their autumn South Sound Labor School session on October 31st at Evergreen State College.

“Union curious” workers, union members, and members of community organizations will have the opportunity to engage in panel discussions, community strategy sessions, and workshops such as “Engaging New Volunteers and Younger Members,” “Strategy and Power: Campaign Planning,” “Member Powered Bargaining,” and more. A full list of workshops can be found at https://www.tlmlabor.org/SSLS_Autumn2026.

The $20 registration fee for the October session covers a light breakfast, lunch, and refreshments throughout the day. Union members are encouraged to check with their leadership about having their registration fees sponsored by their Locals.

This autumn event marks the final South Sound Labor School session of 2026. Participants and organizers report that the educational series has been a great success at empowering working people with the information they need to make our communities stronger and more effective – whether they’re in a union or not.

For more information on the South Sound Labor School program please visit https://www.tlmlabor.org or contact Thurston – Lewis – Mason Central Labor Council President Rachelle Martin at president@tlmlabor.org / (360) 261-2090.

