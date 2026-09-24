SOUND of Care: A Concert for Community Mental Health

SOUND of Care is a free concert where music and mental health advocacy meet. The Vera Project and SOUND Behavioral Health present the evening in partnership with band Suzzallo, featuring Seattle singer-songwriter Rocky Votolato. Together they’re building a night that expands access to behavioral health care, breaks down stigma and brings King County together around a simple truth: caring for another is everyone’s job.

The evening pairs live music with real conversation. SOUND clinicians will be on hand to talk with attendees, answer questions, and connect people to resources. One in five people in King County will face a behavioral health challenge this year. SOUND of Care is a chance to talk about it in the open, together.