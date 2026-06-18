- Live Music: Jazz
Soul'd Out Productions Presents: Kahil El'Zabar & David Murray We Be Free Tour
- Live Music: Jazz
Soul'd Out Productions Presents: Kahil El'Zabar & David Murray We Be Free Tour
We Be Free Tour with KAHIL EL'ZABAR & DAVID MURRAY
Thursday, Jun 25 at 07:00 PM at Nectar Lounge
The 'We Be Free Tour' is an intimate, dynamic concert series featuring legendary percussionist Kahil El'Zabar and saxophone icon David Murray. The program is rooted in spiritual jazz improvisation and spontaneous musical expression, celebrating their shared legacy as pioneers of Great Black Music for over 40 years
Nectar Lounge
https://www.tixr.com/groups/nectarlounge/events/kahil-el-zabar-david-murray-we-be-free-tour-188609
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026