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  • Live Music: Jazz

Soul'd Out Productions Presents: Kahil El'Zabar & David Murray We Be Free Tour

  • Live Music: Jazz

Soul'd Out Productions Presents: Kahil El'Zabar & David Murray We Be Free Tour

We Be Free Tour with KAHIL EL'ZABAR & DAVID MURRAY

Thursday, Jun 25 at 07:00 PM at Nectar Lounge

The 'We Be Free Tour' is an intimate, dynamic concert series featuring legendary percussionist Kahil El'Zabar and saxophone icon David Murray. The program is rooted in spiritual jazz improvisation and spontaneous musical expression, celebrating their shared legacy as pioneers of Great Black Music for over 40 years

Nectar Lounge
https://www.tixr.com/groups/nectarlounge/events/kahil-el-zabar-david-murray-we-be-free-tour-188609
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Nectar Lounge
412 N. 36th Street
Seattle, Washington 98103
(206) 632-2020
https://nectarlounge.com/