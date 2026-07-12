- Theatre: Plays,
- Theater & Dance: All
Sneaky Cat Acting Academy presents The Dumb Waiter
- Theatre: Plays,
- Theater & Dance: All
Sneaky Cat Acting Academy presents The Dumb Waiter
Two hitman and a dumb waiter stake out in a basement. It starts with Ben, the more experienced partner, and Gus, waiting for their new order - their next target. As they try to figure out who it is, the dumb waiter supplies them with orders, just not what they were expecting… Despite their diabolical tactics and their clashing imaginations, the real test is not of character but of Class.
Production Team
Paul O’Connell– Director
Michael LoSasso- Stage Manager
Chris “Scofie” Scofield - Lighting Designer
PRODUCTION DETAILS - THE DUMB WAITER
Thursday, 7:30pm, October 15
Friday, 7:30pm, October 16
Sat Matt, 2:30pm, October 17
Sat Eve, 7:30pm, October 17
Thursday, 7:30pm, October 22
Friday, 7:30pm, October 23
Sat Matt, 2:30pm, October 24
Sat Eve, 7:30pm, October 24
Location - Free Parking - Trinity Parish Hall, 609 8th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Admission - All performances are pay-what-you-can-afford.
Reservations - Call (425) 243-2609 or email info@sneakycat.org. Visit us at www.sneakycat.org
ABOUT SNEAKY CAT ACTING ACADEMY
Helping kids develop their creativity, confidence and craft since 2000. Sneaky Cat is dedicated to training youth into professional actors….Now Sneaky Cat is introducing our Professional Series Premier, to include professional Actors & Productions. These productions will allow our youth actors to be involved and get some stage experience in front of paying audiences. The opportunity for our youth actors working with professional actors, witnessing their process, will give our youth actors a more well rounded and insightful experience. Our main goal is to make these type of productions a yearly, reoccurring project using our past experience producing adult theatre in Seattle for the past 25 years.