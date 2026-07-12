Sneaky Cat Acting Academy presents The Dumb Waiter

Two hitman and a dumb waiter stake out in a basement. It starts with Ben, the more experienced partner, and Gus, waiting for their new order - their next target. As they try to figure out who it is, the dumb waiter supplies them with orders, just not what they were expecting… Despite their diabolical tactics and their clashing imaginations, the real test is not of character but of Class.

Production Team

Paul O’Connell– Director

Michael LoSasso- Stage Manager

Chris “Scofie” Scofield - Lighting Designer

PRODUCTION DETAILS - THE DUMB WAITER

Thursday, 7:30pm, October 15

Friday, 7:30pm, October 16

Sat Matt, 2:30pm, October 17

Sat Eve, 7:30pm, October 17

Thursday, 7:30pm, October 22

Friday, 7:30pm, October 23

Sat Matt, 2:30pm, October 24

Sat Eve, 7:30pm, October 24

Location - Free Parking - Trinity Parish Hall, 609 8th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

Admission - All performances are pay-what-you-can-afford.

Reservations - Call (425) 243-2609 or email info@sneakycat.org. Visit us at www.sneakycat.org

ABOUT SNEAKY CAT ACTING ACADEMY

Helping kids develop their creativity, confidence and craft since 2000. Sneaky Cat is dedicated to training youth into professional actors….Now Sneaky Cat is introducing our Professional Series Premier, to include professional Actors & Productions. These productions will allow our youth actors to be involved and get some stage experience in front of paying audiences. The opportunity for our youth actors working with professional actors, witnessing their process, will give our youth actors a more well rounded and insightful experience. Our main goal is to make these type of productions a yearly, reoccurring project using our past experience producing adult theatre in Seattle for the past 25 years.