Singer/songwriter Bryce Makela and local musicians to perform live score of Harry Nilsson's animated classic, The Point

On May 17, Seattle singer/songwriter Bryce Makela and a group of local musicians will perform a full live score of Harry’s Nilsson’s animated classic The Point! Playing the music in sync with the movie, this performance promises to be an entertaining, immersive multimedia experience. It's a one-night-only show in an intimate 100-seat venue at the market.

The Rabbit Box, Seattle Sunday, May 17 | Doors 6pm | Show 7pm Tickets: 1st Annual “Bryce Makela’s “Harry Nilsson’s ‘The Point!’” Live Score” • The Rabbit Box Theatre