Sidney Hauser Big Little Band / Jackson Street After Hours Book Release with Paul de Barros

This event features the second edition release of Paul de Barros’s Jackson Street Jazz After Hours. Published by local press, University of Washington Press, this edition includes new information, not included in the first edition along with new archival photos, a map of key sites, and an expanded discography. Both Paul de Barros and members from University of Washington Press will be on hand to celebrate the launch. Arte Noire, a local Black arts organization, will be selling copies of the book onsite.

Following a talk by the author, Earshot Jazz Festival Resident Artist Sidney Hauser debuts compositions by her stunning “Big Little Band” and selections by Jackson Street artists. Big Little Band is Randy Halberstadt (piano), Kelsey Mines (bass), Adam Kessler (drums), Walter Cano and Mike Mines (trumpet), Beserat Tafesse and Audrey Stangland (trombones), and Sidney Hauser, Alex Dugdale, and Michael Brockman (saxophones).

Don’t miss Sidney Hauser’s other concerts throughout the festival including her band Other Kinds at Southgate Roller Rink on October 16th, and the Sidney Hauser Quartet at Town Hall Forum on October 22nd. Catch Orrin Evans with Ted Poor at The Chapel on October 10th.

Presented in partnership with University of Washington Press and ARTE NOIR