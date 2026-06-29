Sidney Hauser and Nik Singleton: Other Kinds

Earshot Jazz Festival Resident Artist Sidney Hauser has an artistic voice that combines technical precision with adventurous, fusion-leaning energy. Hauser plays lead alto for Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, has performed with the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra, the Afro-Latin funk collective The New Triumph, and numerous ensembles throughout the Pacific Northwest. In 2017, Hauser became the first full-time female member of the Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra, where she now plays lead alto. She has also performed with the Seattle Women’s Jazz Orchestra, the Afro-Latin funk collective The New Triumph, and numerous ensembles throughout the Pacific Northwest. Over the course of her career, Hauser has shared the stage with acclaimed artists including Joshua Redman, Maria Schneider, Christian McBride, Branford Marsalis, Tia Fuller, Ben Wendel, and Anat Cohen. Hauser’s new dreampop fusion project, Other Kinds, features Nik Singleton of Midnight High (vocals), Dylan Hayes (keys, synth), Adam Kessler (drums), and Trevor Ford (bass).