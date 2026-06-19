- Live Music: International
Serica Debut Concert
- Live Music: International
Serica Debut Concert
A Seattle-based world music band, inspired by the Silk Road spirit, is presenting its debut concert. Serica is a five-voice ensemble of pipa, violin, cello, guitar, and hand percussion, with members whose backgrounds span China, Iran, and the United States. In this concert you'll hear music rooted in different cultures and traditions, shaped into bold new arrangements with improvisation. Serica is here to remind you that we are far more connected than divided.
St John United Lutheran Church
$30
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cross Culture Music Society
Artist Group Info
Serica Band
sericaworldmusic@gmail.com
St John United Lutheran Church
5515 Phinney Ave NSeattle, Washington 98103