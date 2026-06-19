Serica Debut Concert

A Seattle-based world music band, inspired by the Silk Road spirit, is presenting its debut concert. Serica is a five-voice ensemble of pipa, violin, cello, guitar, and hand percussion, with members whose backgrounds span China, Iran, and the United States. In this concert you'll hear music rooted in different cultures and traditions, shaped into bold new arrangements with improvisation. Serica is here to remind you that we are far more connected than divided.