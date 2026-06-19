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  • Live Music: International

Serica Debut Concert

  • Live Music: International

Serica Debut Concert

A Seattle-based world music band, inspired by the Silk Road spirit, is presenting its debut concert. Serica is a five-voice ensemble of pipa, violin, cello, guitar, and hand percussion, with members whose backgrounds span China, Iran, and the United States. In this concert you'll hear music rooted in different cultures and traditions, shaped into bold new arrangements with improvisation. Serica is here to remind you that we are far more connected than divided.

St John United Lutheran Church
$30
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cross Culture Music Society
https://www.crossculturemusicsociety.com/

Artist Group Info

Serica Band
sericaworldmusic@gmail.com
https://www.instagram.com/sericaband/
St John United Lutheran Church
5515 Phinney Ave N
Seattle, Washington 98103