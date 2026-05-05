Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride - A Farewell to Artistic Director Michael Brockman

Saturday May 30, 2026 7:30PM Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

Sunday May 31, 2026 2:00PM Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

One of the preeminent jazz musicians of our time, bassist Christian McBride, joins us in a season finale that will honor SRJO's co-founder and Artistic Director Michael Brockman upon his retirement. The word prolific might have been created for Christian McBride, who is a nine-time GRAMMY winner, the artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival, and a dynamic musician-composer-arranger-producer. In a program that will survey a wide range of jazz eras and favorites, what better way to close Michael's 31 years with SRJO than in a performance featuring his old friend Christian McBride and the fabulous musicians of SRJO!