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  • Live Music: Jazz
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Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride - A Farewell to Artistic Director Michael Brockman

  • Live Music: Jazz
  • Live Music: Blues
  • Live Music: All

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra with Christian McBride - A Farewell to Artistic Director Michael Brockman

Saturday May 30, 2026 7:30PM Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

Sunday May 31, 2026 2:00PM Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya

One of the preeminent jazz musicians of our time, bassist Christian McBride, joins us in a season finale that will honor SRJO's co-founder and Artistic Director Michael Brockman upon his retirement. The word prolific might have been created for Christian McBride, who is a nine-time GRAMMY winner, the artistic director of the Newport Jazz Festival, and a dynamic musician-composer-arranger-producer. In a program that will survey a wide range of jazz eras and favorites, what better way to close Michael's 31 years with SRJO than in a performance featuring his old friend Christian McBride and the fabulous musicians of SRJO!

Benaroya Hall - Nordstrom Recital Hall
https://srjo.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket#/
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through May 31, 2026.

Artist Group Info

Christian McBride
https://www.christianmcbride.com/bio
Benaroya Hall - Nordstrom Recital Hall
200 University Street
Seattle, Washington 98101
(206) 215-4700
https://www.seattlesymphony.org/benaroyahall?%40%40item_date=%3E12%2F17%2F2021