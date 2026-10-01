Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra Presents: Swing-tennial! November 7 and 8

Swing-tennial!

Saturday November 7th 7:30PM and Sunday November 8th 2:00PM

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It's a striking coincidence: Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Bucky Pizzarelli, Melba Liston, Johnny Coles, Jymie Merritt, Tony Bennett, and Jimmy Heath were all born in 1926. Swingtennial celebrates them all together. Joining the SRJO will be the always in-demand trumpeter Duane Eubanks and the acclaimed young drummer Maria Marmarou. Come join us for a centennial set that showcases a world of musical genius came out in a single year.